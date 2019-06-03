Little Brewster is the country’s oldest light station and site of the iconic Boston Light, dating from 1783. To visit Little Brewster, you must take an organized tour (reservations required). Learn about Boston’s maritime history during a narrated sail around the harbor, passing Graves Light, Long Island Light and Boston Light.

Tours depart from the Boston Harbor Islands Pavilion on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. At the time of research, public access to Little Brewster Island was cut off due to storm damage. Check the website to discover whether travelers can once again climb the 76 steps to the top of the lighthouse for a close-up view of the rotating light and a far-off view of the city skyline.