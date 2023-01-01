With camping and picnicking facilities, Lovells is one of the most popular Harbor Islands destinations. Two deadly shipwrecks may bode badly for seafarers, but that doesn’t seem to stop recreational boaters, swimmers and sunbathers from lounging on Lovells’ long rocky beach. Some of the former uses of Lovells are evident: European settlers used the island as a rabbit run, and until recently descendant bunnies were still running this place; Fort Standish dates from WWI and is ripe for exploration.