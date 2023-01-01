Grape Island is rich with fruity goodness. An arbor decked with cultivated grapes greets you opposite the boat dock, while the wild raspberries, bayberries and elderberries growing along the island's scrubby wooded trails attract abundant birdlife. Unlike many of the Harbor Islands, Grape Island has no remains of forts or military prisons, although during the Revolutionary War it was the site of a skirmish over hay, known as the Battle of Grape Island. The island also offers a few campsites.