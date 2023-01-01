Presidential Crypt

John and Abigail Adams and John Quincy and Louisa Catherine Adams are all interred in the basement of the handsome granite United First Parish Church, in the center of Quincy. The crypt is open by guided tour.

Reverend John Hancock (father to the famous Declaration signer) had been the preacher at the old wooden meeting house that previously stood on this spot. In 1822, John Adams established a fund to replace the wooden church with the fine granite structure that stands today. The church was built in 1828 by Alexander Parris, who was also responsible for designing Quincy Market in Boston.