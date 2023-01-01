Thompson Island was settled as early as 1626 by a Scotsman, David Thompson, who set up a trading post to do business with the Neponset Indians. Today this island is privately owned by Thompson Island Outward Bound, a nonprofit organization that develops fun and challenging physical adventures, especially for training and developing leadership skills. As such, the public can explore its 200-plus acres only on weekends when it’s wonderful for walking, fishing and birding.

A dedicated ferry leaves from EDIC Pier in the Seaport District; see the website for details.