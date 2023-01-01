The Commonwealth Museum exhibits documents dating to the early days of colonization. The permanent exhibit uses interactive multimedia to trace the history of the colony and state using the rich materials from the on-site Massachusetts Archives. One unique element, Tracing our Roots, explores the state’s heritage following four families: Native American, English, African American and Irish. The smallish museum is worth a peek if you are in the neighborhood visiting the John F Kennedy Library or Edward M Kennedy Institute.
Commonwealth Museum
Boston
