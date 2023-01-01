John F Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

The legacy of JFK is ubiquitous in Boston, but the official memorial to the 35th president is the presidential library and museum – a striking, modern, marble building designed by IM Pei. The architectural centerpiece is the glass pavilion, with soaring 115ft ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Boston Harbor. The museum is a fitting tribute to JFK’s life and legacy. The effective use of video re-creates history for visitors who may or may not remember the early 1960s.

A highlight is the museum’s treatment of the Cuban Missile Crisis: a short film explores the dilemmas and decisions that the president faced, while an archival exhibit displays actual documents and correspondence from those 13 gripping days.