A Harbor Islands hub, Spectacle Island has a large marina, a solar-powered visitor center, a healthy snack bar and sandy, supervised beaches. Five miles of walking trails provide access to a 157ft peak overlooking the harbor. Special events include Saturday morning yoga classes, Sunday afternoon jazz concerts and Thursday evening clam bakes. Spectacle Island is relatively close to the city and a ferry runs here directly from Long Wharf (hourly in July and August, less frequently in June and September).