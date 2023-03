This small island has served many purposes over the years, first farming, then fish drying and smelting. In 1900 it was the site of a children’s hospital, but it was taken over for navy training during WWI. You can still explore the remains of a stone farmhouse and the hospital. The beaches are not the best for swimming, as they are slate and seashell. A network of trails leads through fields overgrown with wildflowers. It’s one of four islands with camping facilities.