Georges Island is one of the transportation hubs for the Boston Harbor Islands. It is also the site of Fort Warren, a 19th-century fort and Civil War prison. While National Park Service (NPS) rangers give guided tours of the fort and there is a small museum, it is largely abandoned, with many dark tunnels, creepy corners and magnificent lookouts to discover. Weekends on Georges are packed with kids programs, Civil War–era baseball games and jazz concerts.

This is one of the only islands with facilities such as a snack bar and restrooms.