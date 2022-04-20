Easy-living Los Feliz – (mis)pronounced Fee-liz – is home to screenwriters, low-key celebrities and some legendary bars. It's here that you'll find Jeff Goldblum tickling the ivories at the Rockwell, and Marty and Elayne jazzing it up at the Dresden lounge. Walt Disney opened his first studio on Hyperion Ave and the neighborhood's lush hillside mansions have housed greats such as Cecil B. DeMille and Norma Talmadge. North of Los Feliz lie the deep canyons and hiking trails of Griffith Park, whose own fabled icons include the mighty Griffith Observatory.