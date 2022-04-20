With eyes on both the galaxy above and palm-flanked boulevards below, the Griffith Observatory hovers above LA like a hulking spacecraft. This is one of…
Los Feliz & Griffith Park
Easy-living Los Feliz – (mis)pronounced Fee-liz – is home to screenwriters, low-key celebrities and some legendary bars. It's here that you'll find Jeff Goldblum tickling the ivories at the Rockwell, and Marty and Elayne jazzing it up at the Dresden lounge. Walt Disney opened his first studio on Hyperion Ave and the neighborhood's lush hillside mansions have housed greats such as Cecil B. DeMille and Norma Talmadge. North of Los Feliz lie the deep canyons and hiking trails of Griffith Park, whose own fabled icons include the mighty Griffith Observatory.
Griffith Observatory
With eyes on both the galaxy above and palm-flanked boulevards below, the Griffith Observatory hovers above LA like a hulking spacecraft. This is one of…
Autry Museum of the American West
Established by singing cowboy Gene Autry, this expansive, underrated museum offers contemporary perspectives on the history and people of the American…
Hollywood Sign
If you go to Los Angeles and don’t catch a glimpse of those nine letters looming large on a Hollywood hillside, did you really even visit Tinseltown? Just…
Griffith Park
A gift to the city in 1896 by mining mogul Griffith J Griffith, and five times the size of New York’s Central Park, Griffith Park is one of the country’s…
Hollyhock House
Oil heiress Aline Barnsdall commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright to design this hilltop arts complex and residence in 1919. With its central courtyard, porches…
Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round
This richly festooned 1926 merry-go-round was brought to its current home in 1937, where Walt Disney would bring his young daughters and find inspiration…
Travel Town
This delightful rail yard displays dozens of vintage railcars and locomotives, the oldest from 1864. Kids are all smiles imagining themselves as engineers…
Barnsdall Art Park
This promontory of a park, with views northwest to the Hollywood sign and northeast to the Griffith Observatory, makes a fine urban sunbathing spot. The…
Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Home to 1100 finned, feathered and furry friends from more than 250 species, the LA Zoo rarely fails to enthrall the little ones. Adults who have been to…
