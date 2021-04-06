A vast tract of cliffs, waterfalls and natural arches within the Daniel Boone National Forest, Red River Gorge is Kentucky's top spot for outdoor adventure. It's a major destination for rock climbers, and hikers will find multiple trails traversing the forest of hemlock and white pine, past wild rock formations and thickets of rhododendron. Natural Bridge State Resort Park sits adjacent to the gorge and offers shorter, easier trails. The whole area is just enough off the beaten path to instill a sense of discovery and adventure for those that visit. The little town of Slade makes a good base for explorations.