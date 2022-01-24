With changing fine-art exhibitions and regular outdoor jazz concerts, this sleek, white museum in Riverside Park could easily hold its own against any big…
Treasure Coast
The Treasure Coast gets its name for being the site of numerous treasure-laden shipwrecks over the years. Today the Treasure Coast is where you'll find Florida's true jewel: unspoiled paradise.
Industrialist billionaire and philanthropist John D MacArthur (1897–1978) once owned almost everything from Palm Beach Gardens to Stuart, and he kept it mostly pristine during his life. Over time he grew concerned that Florida's real-estate bonanza would compromise – or destroy – what he considered paradise. Therefore, in his will, he stated that thousands of acres would be kept wild, and the rest would be deeded out incrementally, in order to save the oceanfront property from Miami's fate. And you know what? His plan worked. Well, almost... In true American style, swaths of highway run north–south along the coast.
Explore Treasure Coast
- VVero Beach Museum of Art
With changing fine-art exhibitions and regular outdoor jazz concerts, this sleek, white museum in Riverside Park could easily hold its own against any big…
- LLoggerhead Marinelife Center
View recovering sea turtle patients in specially designed outdoor tanks and watch through the window while surgeons treat the animals. Volunteers stand by…
- PPelican Island National Wildlife Refuge
Established in 1903 as a refuge for the endangered brown pelican, Pelican Island was America's first federal bird reservation, the forerunner of today's…
- JJohn D MacArthur Beach State Park
While this state park is one of the smallest in the region (438 acres), it has some of the best turtle-watching programs around. Loggerhead, green and…
- JJonathan Dickinson State Park
With almost 11,500 acres to explore, this is an excellent state park between US Hwy 1 and the Loxahatchee River. There's no ocean access in the park, but…
- EElliott Museum
The eccentric Elliott collection has a focus on early 20th-century technology, and for good reason – the museum was founded by Harmon Elliott, the son of…
- HHobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge
A 1091-acre federally protected nature sanctuary, Hobe Sound has two sections: a small slice on the mainland, opposite the Jonathan Dickinson State Park;…
- SSebastian Inlet State Park
Stretching along a narrow strip of the barrier island, this busy park, popular with fishers, surfers, boaters and families, is divided into two sections…
- MMcKee Botanical Gardens
In Vero's early-1920s tourist heyday, Waldo Sexton (of the eponymous Waldo's) and Arthur McKee joined forces to open the 80-acre McKee Jungle Gardens,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Treasure Coast.
