The Treasure Coast gets its name for being the site of numerous treasure-laden shipwrecks over the years. Today the Treasure Coast is where you'll find Florida's true jewel: unspoiled paradise.

Industrialist billionaire and philanthropist John D MacArthur (1897–1978) once owned almost everything from Palm Beach Gardens to Stuart, and he kept it mostly pristine during his life. Over time he grew concerned that Florida's real-estate bonanza would compromise – or destroy – what he considered paradise. Therefore, in his will, he stated that thousands of acres would be kept wild, and the rest would be deeded out incrementally, in order to save the oceanfront property from Miami's fate. And you know what? His plan worked. Well, almost... In true American style, swaths of highway run north–south along the coast.