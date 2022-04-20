Within this 140,000-acre campus, the dreams of some of the greatest scientific minds of the 20th century took flight all the way to the moon and back…
Space Coast
More than 40 miles of barrier-island Atlantic Coast stretch from Canaveral National Seashore south to Melbourne Beach, encompassing undeveloped stretches of endless white sand, an entrenched surf culture and pockets of Old Florida.
The Kennedy Space Center and several small museums dedicated to the history, heroes and science of the United States' space program give the Space Coast its name, and the region's tourist hub of Cocoa Beach is just south of Cape Canaveral's launching point for massive cruise ships. But beyond the 3-D space movies, tiki-hut bars and surf shops, the Space Coast offers quintessential Florida wildlife for everyone from grandmas to toddlers. Kayak with manatees, camp on a private island or simply stroll along miles and miles of sandy white beaches – it's easy to find a quiet spot.
Explore Space Coast
- Kennedy Space Center
Within this 140,000-acre campus, the dreams of some of the greatest scientific minds of the 20th century took flight all the way to the moon and back…
- Brevard Zoo
For more than 22 years this community-built zoo has set standards for imaginative design, immersive wildlife experiences, education and conservation…
- Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge
This unspoiled 140,000-acre refuge is one of the country's best birding spots, especially from October to May (early morning and after 4pm). More…
- KKlondike Beach
The stretch between Apollo and Playalinda is as pristine as it gets: there are no roads and it's accessible only on foot or by bike (if you are skilled…
- Canaveral National Seashore
The 24 miles of pristine, windswept beaches here comprise the longest stretch of undeveloped beach on Florida's east coast. They include family-friendly…
- Cocoa Beach Pier
Souvenir shops, restaurants and bars stretch along this 800ft pier built as a family attraction in 1962. It remains the focus of annual events such as the…
- VValiant Air Command Warbird Museum
What started off as a hobby for 12 combat veterans has grown into a 1500-member-strong club and fascinating museum, which celebrates the region's aviation…
- EEFSC Planetarium & Observatory
Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and…
- TTurtle Mound
Located at the northern end of Mosquito Lagoon, Turtle Mound is the largest shell midden in the mainland United States. It stands around 50ft high and…
Latest Stories from Space Coast
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Space Coast.
See
Kennedy Space Center
Within this 140,000-acre campus, the dreams of some of the greatest scientific minds of the 20th century took flight all the way to the moon and back…
See
Brevard Zoo
For more than 22 years this community-built zoo has set standards for imaginative design, immersive wildlife experiences, education and conservation…
See
Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge
This unspoiled 140,000-acre refuge is one of the country's best birding spots, especially from October to May (early morning and after 4pm). More…
See
Klondike Beach
The stretch between Apollo and Playalinda is as pristine as it gets: there are no roads and it's accessible only on foot or by bike (if you are skilled…
See
Canaveral National Seashore
The 24 miles of pristine, windswept beaches here comprise the longest stretch of undeveloped beach on Florida's east coast. They include family-friendly…
See
Cocoa Beach Pier
Souvenir shops, restaurants and bars stretch along this 800ft pier built as a family attraction in 1962. It remains the focus of annual events such as the…
See
Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum
What started off as a hobby for 12 combat veterans has grown into a 1500-member-strong club and fascinating museum, which celebrates the region's aviation…
See
EFSC Planetarium & Observatory
Discover new galaxies and constellations in this 70ft domed planetarium that projects the night skies in startling detail, enhanced with laser effects and…
See
Turtle Mound
Located at the northern end of Mosquito Lagoon, Turtle Mound is the largest shell midden in the mainland United States. It stands around 50ft high and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Space Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.