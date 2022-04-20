The endearing collection of beach towns on Florida's southeast coast is a world away from Miami's tanned and diamond-draped clutches. Some towns are classy, others are quirky, but all are unique. From activity-packed, gay- and family-friendly Fort Lauderdale to quiet, exclusive, semi-reclusive Palm Beach, laid-back Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and the rugged coast of Jupiter, you'll find more adventure and nightlife than you can handle. This chunk of coast also includes some of Florida's wealthiest enclaves – enjoy gawking at the castle-like beachfront mansions, but don't rear-end that $350,000 Bentley when parallel parking in front of the Gucci store in Palm Beach!

For those looking for a more down-to-earth setting, the region's numerous natural gems – secluded islands, moss-draped mangrove swamps, wild rivers and empty dunes – will surely satisfy your demands for nonmaterial pleasures.