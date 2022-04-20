Easily overlooked because it's man made, this incredible collection of ecosystems is spanned by a sturdy boardwalk, bringing you right next to (and in…
Southeast Florida
The endearing collection of beach towns on Florida's southeast coast is a world away from Miami's tanned and diamond-draped clutches. Some towns are classy, others are quirky, but all are unique. From activity-packed, gay- and family-friendly Fort Lauderdale to quiet, exclusive, semi-reclusive Palm Beach, laid-back Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and the rugged coast of Jupiter, you'll find more adventure and nightlife than you can handle. This chunk of coast also includes some of Florida's wealthiest enclaves – enjoy gawking at the castle-like beachfront mansions, but don't rear-end that $350,000 Bentley when parallel parking in front of the Gucci store in Palm Beach!
For those looking for a more down-to-earth setting, the region's numerous natural gems – secluded islands, moss-draped mangrove swamps, wild rivers and empty dunes – will surely satisfy your demands for nonmaterial pleasures.
Explore Southeast Florida
- WWakodahatchee Wetland
Easily overlooked because it's man made, this incredible collection of ecosystems is spanned by a sturdy boardwalk, bringing you right next to (and in…
- Flagler Museum
This museum is housed in the spectacular 1902 mansion built by Henry Flagler as a gift for his bride, Mary Lily Kenan. The beaux arts–styled Whitehall was…
- Norton Museum of Art
This is the largest art museum in Florida and arguably the most impressive. It opened in 1941 to display the enormous art collection of industrialist…
- MMorikami Museum & Japanese Gardens
Japanese immigrant and pineapple farmer Sukeji 'George' Morikami, a member of the original Yamato settlement of Delray, donated his spectacularly…
- SSociety of the Four Arts Botanical Garden
These stunning gardens were originally designed and cultivated by the Garden Club in 1938 as 'demonstration gardens' to showcase tropical plants that…
- VVero Beach Museum of Art
With changing fine-art exhibitions and regular outdoor jazz concerts, this sleek, white museum in Riverside Park could easily hold its own against any big…
- Bonnet House
This pretty plantation-style property was once the home of artists and collectors Frederic and Evelyn Bartlett. It is now open to guided tours that swing…
- LLoggerhead Marinelife Center
View recovering sea turtle patients in specially designed outdoor tanks and watch through the window while surgeons treat the animals. Volunteers stand by…
- AAnn Norton Sculpture Garden
This serene collection of sculptures is a real West Palm gem. The historic house, verdant grounds and monumental sculptures are all the work of Ralph…
