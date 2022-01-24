Florida’s Nature Coast tracks south from the Panhandle through a largely rural landscape of parkland, preserves and estuaries. As such, it retains more of that oft-promised but hard-to-find Old Florida atmosphere, with its moss-draped rivers, warm-water springs and quiet creeks and bays filled with scallops and tarpon. It's highly recommended to travel here with a boat or kayak, as its one thing to see these amazing rivers and creeks, but quite another to get out on their crystal-clear waters.