Nature Coast
Florida’s Nature Coast tracks south from the Panhandle through a largely rural landscape of parkland, preserves and estuaries. As such, it retains more of that oft-promised but hard-to-find Old Florida atmosphere, with its moss-draped rivers, warm-water springs and quiet creeks and bays filled with scallops and tarpon. It's highly recommended to travel here with a boat or kayak, as its one thing to see these amazing rivers and creeks, but quite another to get out on their crystal-clear waters.
Explore Nature Coast
Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge
The winter home of nearly 20% of Florida's West Indian manatee population, this wildlife refuge protects almost the whole of Kings Bay. Up to 800 of these…
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park
Since 1947 tourists have been lured by the siren song of Weeki Wachee Springs, one of Florida's original roadside attractions. Esther Williams, Danny…
St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Erected in 1907, this historic cathedral doubles as a Greek American community center and host for the yearly Epiphany celebration. With a stately dome,…
Three Sisters Springs
One of the newer attractions in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is Three Sisters Springs, which contains 57 acres of wildlife flanked by a…
Historic Sponge Docks
A walk along the docks on Dodecanese Blvd takes visitors past working sponging boats loaded up with giant specimens, along with numerous (and fairly tacky…
Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park
This state park is essentially an old-school outdoor Florida animal encounter that features Florida's wealth of headliner species: American alligators,…
