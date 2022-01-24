Shutterstock

Nature Coast

Florida’s Nature Coast tracks south from the Panhandle through a largely rural landscape of parkland, preserves and estuaries. As such, it retains more of that oft-promised but hard-to-find Old Florida atmosphere, with its moss-draped rivers, warm-water springs and quiet creeks and bays filled with scallops and tarpon. It's highly recommended to travel here with a boat or kayak, as its one thing to see these amazing rivers and creeks, but quite another to get out on their crystal-clear waters.

  • Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge

    The winter home of nearly 20% of Florida's West Indian manatee population, this wildlife refuge protects almost the whole of Kings Bay. Up to 800 of these…

  • W

    Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

    Since 1947 tourists have been lured by the siren song of Weeki Wachee Springs, one of Florida's original roadside attractions. Esther Williams, Danny…

  • S

    St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral

    Erected in 1907, this historic cathedral doubles as a Greek American community center and host for the yearly Epiphany celebration. With a stately dome,…

  • T

    Three Sisters Springs

    One of the newer attractions in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is Three Sisters Springs, which contains 57 acres of wildlife flanked by a…

  • H

    Historic Sponge Docks

    A walk along the docks on Dodecanese Blvd takes visitors past working sponging boats loaded up with giant specimens, along with numerous (and fairly tacky…

  • H

    Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

    This state park is essentially an old-school outdoor Florida animal encounter that features Florida's wealth of headliner species: American alligators,…

