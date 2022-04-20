Though the 70-or-so miles of sparkling Atlantic shoreline from Hollywood to Jupiter earned its nickname from the gold salvaged from area shipwrecks, it could easily have come from the mix of sapphire skies, cinnamony sands and bejeweled, wealthy residents.

Here the coastline has a split personality. First there's slow-going, ocean-fronting Rte 1, a pleasant drive revealing infinite vistas of unspoiled beaches…though occasionally it feels like driving through a condo canyon. Second there's older Dixie Hwy, running parallel to Rte 1 but further inland, past dive bars and working-class communities. Drive both stretches; each is rich with divergent offerings.