Easily overlooked because it's man made, this incredible collection of ecosystems is spanned by a sturdy boardwalk, bringing you right next to (and in…
Gold Coast
Though the 70-or-so miles of sparkling Atlantic shoreline from Hollywood to Jupiter earned its nickname from the gold salvaged from area shipwrecks, it could easily have come from the mix of sapphire skies, cinnamony sands and bejeweled, wealthy residents.
Here the coastline has a split personality. First there's slow-going, ocean-fronting Rte 1, a pleasant drive revealing infinite vistas of unspoiled beaches…though occasionally it feels like driving through a condo canyon. Second there's older Dixie Hwy, running parallel to Rte 1 but further inland, past dive bars and working-class communities. Drive both stretches; each is rich with divergent offerings.
- WWakodahatchee Wetland
Easily overlooked because it's man made, this incredible collection of ecosystems is spanned by a sturdy boardwalk, bringing you right next to (and in…
- Flagler Museum
This museum is housed in the spectacular 1902 mansion built by Henry Flagler as a gift for his bride, Mary Lily Kenan. The beaux arts–styled Whitehall was…
- Norton Museum of Art
This is the largest art museum in Florida and arguably the most impressive. It opened in 1941 to display the enormous art collection of industrialist…
- MMorikami Museum & Japanese Gardens
Japanese immigrant and pineapple farmer Sukeji 'George' Morikami, a member of the original Yamato settlement of Delray, donated his spectacularly…
- SSociety of the Four Arts Botanical Garden
These stunning gardens were originally designed and cultivated by the Garden Club in 1938 as 'demonstration gardens' to showcase tropical plants that…
- Bonnet House
This pretty plantation-style property was once the home of artists and collectors Frederic and Evelyn Bartlett. It is now open to guided tours that swing…
- AAnn Norton Sculpture Garden
This serene collection of sculptures is a real West Palm gem. The historic house, verdant grounds and monumental sculptures are all the work of Ralph…
- GGumbo Limbo Nature Center
Boca's best asset is this stretch of waterfront parkland. It's a preserve of tropical hammock and dunes ecosystems, and a haven for all manner of sea…
- WWorth Avenue
This quarter-mile, palm-tree-lined strip of more than 200 high-end brand shops is like the Rodeo Dr of the East. You can trace its history back to the…
See
