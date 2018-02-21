Welcome to Florida Panhandle
What beaches they are, though! All powdered white sand and teal- to jade-green waters, this is a coast of primal, wind-blown beauty in many places, particularly the undeveloped stretches of salt marsh and slash pine that spill east and west of Apalachee Bay. In other areas, the seashore is given to rental houses and high-rise condos.
Inland, you'll find a tangle of palmetto fans and thin pine woods interspersed with crystal springs, lazy rivers and military testing ranges – this area has one of the highest concentrations of defense facilities in the country.
2-Hour Sunset Catamaran Sail
After checking in at our blue kiosk at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City Beach, your evening tour starts as you board the 78 passenger, Privateer catamaran and set sail from the dock. Glide across the bay toward the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, watching for dolphins along the way. Your captain will get as close as possible to give you the best chance for sightings and photos. Listen to relaxing music as you enjoy the sunset and sip your included glass of wine, sangria, cold beer, or something nonalcoholic. The fully stocked bar also provides more drinks and snacks (own expense). Once the sun has set, we cruise back to the marina, returning in time to enjoy the rest of the night out on the town at your leisure.
Gulf of Mexico Dolphin Cruise
Your cruise begins at Destin Harbor, where you'll hop aboard your sea vessel operated by a captain and crew.Listen to live commentary as you travel through the harbor, East Pass, and into the gulf, spotting dolphins in their native habitat. While you learn about Destin's history and culture, admire views of the scenic shoreline of the Emerald Coast. You can also head to the onboard concession stand to purchase light snacks or beverages, if you wish (own expense).
Tour of Pensacola's Landmarks
Your morning tour begins in the historic Belmont-Devilliars neighborhood of Pensacola and brings you to many of Pensacola's historical sites. As you explore Pensacola through its landmarks you'll hear stories which can be bizarre, humorous and just amazing. Pensacola's landmarks are truly one-of-a-kind,and reflect the city's diverse cultural identity. See a locomotive in the middle of the street, monuments of statesman and soldiers, unique buildings and historic homes. You'll become transfixed, entertained and awed by the narration provided by your tour guide, a native of Pensacola, who will share some of their favorite landmarks and associated stories. The tour even includes a walk inside the Pensacola Visitor's Information Center. Monuments, buildings and businesses are often overlooked, but they characterize the community and its culture.
Dolphin Watching Cruise in the Gulf of Mexico
Ride through the gorgeous waters of the world famous Destin Harbor. Sail through East Pass and enter the Gulf of Mexico, admiring the stunning views as you go. Along the way, be on the lookout for sea life. Search for friendly dolphins, giant sharks, gliding sting rays, and loggerhead turtles. Circle Crab Island and get the chance to get close to amazing creatures of the sea.Sail back to the Destin Harbor and dock after a thrilling cruise.
Panama City Beach Adventure Catamaran Sail
After checking in at Pirates Cove Marina in Panama City Beach, hop aboard the Privateer and set sail from the dock. Admire views during the 20-minute ride to Shell Island while listening to commentary from your captain. When you arrive, you'll be provided with a safety briefing before disembarking the catamaran to enjoy the island's activities. You may participate in whichever activities interest you, from kayaking and snorkeling to the inflatable water park with trampolines, a climbing wall, a 12-foot (3.6-meter) water slide, and a seesaw ball. Test your balance on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), or take a banana boat ride. Life jackets are provided, and there are several deck hands to assist with anything you need. If you'd rather relax, simply lounge on the catamaran in the sunning nets, or enjoy the shaded area around the bar, where one beverage is included. The full-service bar is available to purchase light snacks and drinks (own expense); you may also bring your own lunch with you. After two hours at Shell Island, return to the boat for about an hour of dolphin-spotting in the gulf before heading back to the marina, where your tour ends.
Maximum Magic Theater Featuring Noah and Heather Wells
Don't spend another night in your condo with nothing to do; Come out to Okaloosa Island Theater for some family fun! This amazing Maximum Magic show will feature grand illusions, comedy, mentalism and audience participation. This action packed 60 minute show is headlined by two-time Merlin award winner Noah Wells and his assistant Heather. Enjoy an evening of wonder and amazement as Noah and Heather provide thrills and excitement that will have you asking yourself, "how did he do that?". A fun way to spend an evening in Destin!The show will be 60 minutes long with at 15 minute intermission.