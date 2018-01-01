Long the vacation destination of choice for leather-clad bikers, rev heads and spring breakers, Daytona Beach is most famous as the birthplace of NASCAR racing and the home of the Daytona 500.

Read More

The area's population quintuples during Speedweeks; as many as half a million bikers roar into town for Bike Week in March and Biketoberfest in October. If Confederate flags, loud motorcycles, jacked-up pick-up trucks and the folks who love all of the above are your thing, you might have found your heaven on earth. If not, move on.

If you can see past the garish beachside barricade of '70s high-rise blocks, nightclubs and tourist traps (if not quite literally), you might witness the phenomena of nesting sea turtles (in season) or explore a handful of interesting and worthwhile cultural attractions.

Read Less