Welcome to Daytona Beach
The area's population quintuples during Speedweeks; as many as half a million bikers roar into town for Bike Week in March and Biketoberfest in October. If Confederate flags, loud motorcycles, jacked-up pick-up trucks and the folks who love all of the above are your thing, you might have found your heaven on earth. If not, move on.
If you can see past the garish beachside barricade of '70s high-rise blocks, nightclubs and tourist traps (if not quite literally), you might witness the phenomena of nesting sea turtles (in season) or explore a handful of interesting and worthwhile cultural attractions.
Food and drink
The CellarItalian
Cracked Egg DinerBreakfast
Rose Villa Southern Table and BarModern American
Chucherias HondureñasLatin American
Ronin Sushi and Sake BarSushi
Dancing Avocado KitchenCafe
Zen BistroThai
Aunt Catfish's on the RiverSouthern US
Don Vito'sItalian
Leanh's Chinese RestaurantChinese
Daytona Beach activities
Daytona International Speedway Richard Petty Race Car Ride
Head to Daytona International Speedway for your exciting race car ride-along program. Located in Daytona Beach, this famous racetrack is home to the legendary DAYTONA 500.Your professional instructor will provide a safety instruction before helping you gear up in your driver's suit, helmet and neck guard. Then, hop in the passenger's seat of a Sprint Cup-style stock car and hit the track! Hold tight as your expert driver takes you on an exciting 3-lap drive, simulating a race car qualifying run. You'll see what it feels like to be in a real race car as it thunders around the track at speeds of up to 145 mph (233 kph)!
Daytona International Speedway Richard Petty Race Car Drive
Head to the Daytona International Speedway at your selected time for an unforgettable race car driving experience. You'll be given a safety orientation session and on-track instruction, as well as photo opportunities and a Q&A session. After suiting up in your driver's suit regulation helmet and neck guard, it's time to hit the pedal to the metal!Slide into the driver's seat of a 600HP NASCAR race car for an exhilarating driving session around a real racetrack. Enjoy a powerful adrenaline rush as you conquer lap after lap while your family and friends cheer you on. Choose from six driving experience to drive five to 48-minutes.After your driving experience, you'll receive your lap-time sheet and a graduation certificate, so you're a rookie no more!Your driving experience includes: Orientation: Meet the staff and watch a short video On-track instruction: Aboard a van, master the track driving line, acceleration/deceleration points, etc. In-car instruction: View the interior equipment and have your photo taken outside the car Driver's meeting: Ask your professional driving instructors questions and receive the driving order Driving experience: Enjoy 1 to 4 hours of driving (time varies according to skill/experience level and option selected) Closing ceremony: Receive your lap-time sheet and graduation certificate Choose from the following driving experiences: Practice Experience: 5-minutes Rookie Experience: 8-minutes King's Experience: 16-minutes Checkered Flag: 24-minutes Experience of a Lifetime: 32-minutes Victory Lane Experience: 40-minutes World Champion Experience: 48-minutes Please note: All times are approximate and subject to weather conditions and participant experience levels
Junior Race Car Ride-Along Program at Daytona International Speedway
Your child's exciting race car ride-along takes place at Daytona International Speedway. Get ready for some exciting racing thrills!After suiting up in a driver's suit, neck guard and regulation helmet, they'll slide into the passenger’s seat of a two-seater 600HP NASCAR race car specially fitted with seats that accommodate a child's body, so they can see over the dashboard. Their ride will last between 15 and 30 minutes, depending on how long it takes to gear up. Watch as the professional driver takes them on an thrilling 3-lap ride around the racetrack during a simulated race car qualifying run, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph (129 kph). To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, the driver will constantly monitor how comfortable your child feels with the speed, and will slow down whenever desired.This unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime experience will surely be the highlight of your child's trip to Daytona!Please note: This experience is available for children ages 6 to 13 only
Half Day St Johns River Fishing Trip near Daytona
Tours are suited for both first-timers, experienced anglers, elderly, youth, families and children of all ages and are handicap friendly. So everyone is sure to have a blast as you fish with ease and comfort of the calm backwater never needlessly worrying about being seasick. Enjoy the mom and pop feeling of old rustic Florida River, it is still alive, and the natural beauty and colorful characters make it a unique stop on any day. While out on the water, all the boats have coolers on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverages in cans are permitted. Once your boat docks, this will conclude your trip. Tour offers guarantee success "NO FISH, NO PAY."
All Day St Johns River Fishing Trip near Daytona
After meeting your captain, you will set off on your charter boat on St. Johns River. So everyone is sure to have a blast, fish with ease and comfort of the calm backwaters never with the need to worry about being seasick. Enjoy the mom and pop feeling of old rustic Florida river, it is still alive and the natural beauty and colorful characters make it a unique stop on any day. During your trip, your captain guide will be happy to provide you with fishing instructions and casting lessons which are all included for beginners and advanced techniques for the experts. While out on the water, your boat will have coolers on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverages in cans are permitted.Once your boat docks, this will conclude your trip.
Orlando MCO Airport to Daytona Beach Shuttle
Your Ticket to Ride. DOTS provides shared scheduled shuttle service 7 days a week every 2 hours. starting 3:30am from Daytona Beach and returning at 600am from MCO and ending at 9:30pm from Daytona and Midnight returning to Daytona Beach Florida. You can locate us at MCO at ground level ( one level below baggage claim) at space 14 or 15 on the A terminal. Also available by selection are stops in Deltona and DeLand. ADA transport requires 48hr advanced notification. DOTS does not provide child car seats. DOTS also offers for and added fee drop offs in the Daytona Beach area including Hotels and homes. Please select special requests and define location when booking your shuttle.