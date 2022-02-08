One of the five original wilderness areas in Colorado, Mount Zirkel Wilderness is an untamed, roadless expanse dotted with icy glacial lakes and granite…
Steamboat Springs
Steamboat is Colorado magic. The area delivers big on adventures, family fun and some of the best champagne powder skiing in the world, and yet the people here are delightfully direct and unassuming.
On the edge of Colorado's Western Slope, Steamboat got its roots a hundred years ago as a railway hub, and in the well-preserved Old Town area you'll have the chance to mix with real-life cowboys, dirt-bag ski bums and millionaires as you cruise past tony bistros, historic bars and take summer walks along the Yampa River.
The ski area and its base area around Steamboat Village is one of the best in the West, offering terrific riding for the whole family. Summertime is almost as popular, with hiking, backpacking, balloon rides, white-water rafting, mountain biking and a host of other outdoor activities. And as the name suggests, there are also a few choice hot springs to heal your bones after a day exploring the mountains.
Explore Steamboat Springs
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Steamboat Springs.
See
Mount Zirkel Wilderness
One of the five original wilderness areas in Colorado, Mount Zirkel Wilderness is an untamed, roadless expanse dotted with icy glacial lakes and granite…
See
Fish Creek Falls
Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the…
See
Pearl Lake State Park
A glorious spot for camping and canoeing, this small alpine lake backs up to aspen and evergreen forests, and has some excellent lake-front campsites ($20…
See
Hahns Peak
On the windswept plain at the base of a picturesque peak lies this quasi–ghost town, 27 miles north of Steamboat Springs via Elk River Rd (Routt County Rd…
See
Steamboat Lake State Park
If you like boating, fishing and bird-watching, this is an incredible place to stay. The campsites ($20 to $26) on the water are pretty good, but could be…
See
Bud Werner Memorial Library
A perfect indoor break for families, this library has awesome interactive games in the kids' area, a sweet fish tank, free wi-fi and story time. Oh yeah,…
See
Stagecoach State Park
Sixteen miles south of Steamboat Springs via US 40, Hwy 131 and Routt County Rd 14, Stagecoach State Park is the nearest inexpensive camping (RV and tent…
See
Tread of Pioneers Museum
A favorite among the area’s community history museums, these restored Victorian homes host an even-handed display about the history of the Native…
