Southern Front Range
Most visitors to southeast Colorado don't venture much further than the neighboring population centers of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, which snuggle up to the foothills of the vast Southern Front Range. With gorgeous vistas and parks galore, each has an eclectic mix of galleries and museums and a wealth of family-friendly attractions that are activity-based, fun and informative. Throw in a vibrant dining and craft-brewery scene and there's no shortage of ways to keep occupied.
Those who do venture off the beaten track into the mountains will be rewarded with expansive wilderness, endless skies and relics of days gone by. Adventurers will want to head to Cañon City to ride the rapids of the dramatic Royal Gorge or kit up their packs to explore the area's hundreds of miles of pine-shaded or open-range walking trails.
Explore Southern Front Range
- Garden of the Gods
This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…
- Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak (14,110ft) may not be the tallest of Colorado's 54 fourteeners, but it's certainly the most famous. The Ute originally called it the Mountain…
- CColorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
This expansive museum and 400-seat theater originally opened in 1936. The museum’s collection is surprisingly sophisticated, with some terrific Latin…
- RRoyal Gorge Bridge & Park
In 1929 this 1260ft-long suspension bridge was built across the 950ft-deep Royal Gorge, which stretches for 10 miles west of Cañon City. The bridge and…
- RRoyal Gorge Dinosaur Experience
More than three years in gestation, this dinosaur of an experience hatched in 2016 and comes highly recommended for fans of the Jurassic period and anyone…
- CCave of the Winds
Set on the rim of a craggy canyon is this developed cavern concessionaire. You’ll forgive the cheesy entry and elevator music because here are the…
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
High up on Cheyenne Mountain, the largest private zoo in the country was launched with holdovers from the private animal collection of Spencer Penrose …
- FFlorissant Fossil Beds National Monument
In 1873 Dr AC Peale, as part of the USGS Hayden expedition, was on his way to survey and map the South Park area, when he reputedly discovered these…
- US Air Force Academy
A visit to this campus, one of the highest-profile military academies in the country, offers a limited but nonetheless fascinating look into the lives of…
