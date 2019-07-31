The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya has an electrifying energy and is one of the most significant examples of Buddhist architecture in North America. It's…
Northern Colorado
The wind whips wild and free through the northern reaches of Colorado. In the east you will find vast stretches of grasslands, and playful nights and more brewpubs than people in the foothills college town of Fort Collins. Continue west through vertiginous canyons to the snowcapped peaks, wildflower-choked meadows and towering mountains of Rocky Mountain National Park. Further toward the Western Slope you will also find world-class skiing and gorgeous hot springs in Steamboat. While in the places in between you will find laid-back adventures by horse, by foot, by mountain bike and by boat.
After you pass the Continental Divide and head toward the western edge of the state, the landscape turns from green to red. This desolate landscape offers up amazing slickrock biking excursions, river trips and the chance to connect with the past at Dinosaur National Monument.
Explore Northern Colorado
- GGreat Stupa of Dharmakaya
The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya has an electrifying energy and is one of the most significant examples of Buddhist architecture in North America. It's…
- MMoraine Park Discovery Center
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1923 and once the park’s proud visitors lodge, this building has been renovated in recent years to host…
- Dinosaur National Monument
Straddling the Utah-Colorado state line, Dinosaur National Monument protects one of North America's largest dinosaur fossil beds, discovered here in 1909…
- Mount Zirkel Wilderness
One of the five original wilderness areas in Colorado, Mount Zirkel Wilderness is an untamed, roadless expanse dotted with icy glacial lakes and granite…
- FFish Creek Falls
Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the…
- SSwetsville Zoo
Bill Swets, a former farmer, volunteer firefighter and insomniac, created a scrap-metal menagerie during his restless nights, a whimsical roadside…
- PPearl Lake State Park
A glorious spot for camping and canoeing, this small alpine lake backs up to aspen and evergreen forests, and has some excellent lake-front campsites ($20…
- RRocky Mountain National Park
On top of the world, this mighty national park is home to loads of wild animals, plenty of great backwoods hiking and top scenic drives that are choked…
- FFlat Tops Wilderness Area
Flat Tops wilderness sits in the White River and Routt National Forests. It protects some 230,000 acres of designated wilderness. There's over 160 miles…
