The wind whips wild and free through the northern reaches of Colorado. In the east you will find vast stretches of grasslands, and playful nights and more brewpubs than people in the foothills college town of Fort Collins. Continue west through vertiginous canyons to the snowcapped peaks, wildflower-choked meadows and towering mountains of Rocky Mountain National Park. Further toward the Western Slope you will also find world-class skiing and gorgeous hot springs in Steamboat. While in the places in between you will find laid-back adventures by horse, by foot, by mountain bike and by boat.

After you pass the Continental Divide and head toward the western edge of the state, the landscape turns from green to red. This desolate landscape offers up amazing slickrock biking excursions, river trips and the chance to connect with the past at Dinosaur National Monument.