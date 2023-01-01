Staunton State Park

Colorado's newest state park sits on a historic ranch site 40 miles west of Denver. Ranging in elevation from 8100ft to 10,000ft, it has a rich variety of landscapes – from grassy meadows to dramatic granite cliffs. It's also a good place to spot elk, deer and the occasional mountain lion. Foot, bike and horseback trails are available throughout the park. It is accessed from Hwy 285 between Conifer and Bailey. There are 25 hike-in campsites.

A visitor's center is being built to provide more info and collect visitor's fees.