South of Denver, just west of Chatfield Reservoir, this pretty canyon has an easy 6.5-mile trail to the Strontia Springs Dam. From there, the Colorado Trail will take you all the way to Durango. This trail also connects with the trails at Roxborough State Park, further south. This is probably the best area hike for mobility impaired nature lovers.

Look for bighorn sheep and mule deer – they're often seen near the trail.