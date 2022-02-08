At the center of Colorado in the dizzying heights of the Rocky Mountains you will find a million-and-one attractions. Much of the adventure centers in iconic ski resorts like Aspen, Vail and Breckenridge. By summer, these are also great spots for hiking, mountain biking and other alpine adventures into the vast alpine wilderness found here.

In the less-known areas around South Park and Leadville you can still find world-class rafting, mountain climbing and vistas that go on for miles. There are alpine lakes to be visited, wildlife to be seen, backroads to mining ghost towns to be explored, steam trains to be ridden and much more.

It's also a place of fun-loving irreverence, wild parties and plenty of mountain-town high jinx. Part of the journey is connecting with the sun-kissed broad-smiled locals.