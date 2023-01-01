Giraffes in Wine Country? Whadya know. Safari West sprawls over 400 acres and hosts wildebeests, zebras, cheetahs and other exotic animals, which mostly roam free. See them on a guided 2½-hour safari in open-sided jeeps, which also includes a 30-minute hike; reservations required, no kids under four (unless you book a private wagon).

Those feeling adventurous can stay overnight in nifty canvas-sided tent cabins (including breakfast $260 to $475) inside the preserve. While the fires did some damage to the countryside around here and you will still see some burned areas, the animals are just fine and operations are back to normal.