Charles Schulz, creator of Peanuts cartoons and Santa Rosa resident, was born in 1922, published his first drawing in 1937, introduced Snoopy and Charlie Brown in 1950 and produced Peanuts cartoons until his death in 2000. This modern museum honors his legacy with a Snoopy labyrinth, Peanuts-related art and a re-creation of Schulz’ studio. Skip Snoopy’s Gallery gift shop; the museum has the good stuff.