Pioneering horticulturist Luther Burbank (1849–1926) developed many hybrid plant species, including the Shasta daisy, here at his 19th-century, Greek-revival home. The extensive gardens are lovely. The house and adjacent Carriage Museum have displays on Burbank’s life and work, or you can take a self-guided cell-phone tour of the grounds for free.

Across the street from Burbank’s home, Julliard Park has a playground.