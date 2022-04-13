Under a public-private partnership with Harvard University, the 265-acre Arnold Arboretum is planted with over 15,000 exotic trees and flowering shrubs…
Streetcar Suburbs
A chain of parks known as the Emerald Necklace leads south to the Streetcar Suburbs. With deeply rooted Jewish and Russian populations, Brookline was the birthplace of John F Kennedy, while Jamaica Plain is a progressive residential community with gracious Victorian architecture and a cutting-edge music scene.
See
Arnold Arboretum
Under a public-private partnership with Harvard University, the 265-acre Arnold Arboretum is planted with over 15,000 exotic trees and flowering shrubs…
See
John F Kennedy National Historic Site
Four of the nine Kennedy children were born and raised in this modest house, including Jack, who was born in the master bedroom in 1917. Matriarch Rose…
See
Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site
Widely considered the father of landscape design, Frederick Law Olmsted ran his operation from his home 'Fairsted,' which is now a National Historic Site…
See
Franklin Park
Franklin Park, at 500-plus acres and part of the Emerald Necklace, is an underutilized resource – partly because it borders a sketchy neighborhood, and…
See
Larz Anderson Auto Museum & Park
Larz and Isabel Anderson, a high-society couple, bought their first automobile in 1899: a Winton Runabout. It was the first of 32 autos that they would…
See
Olmsted Park
Part of the Emerald Necklace, Olmsted Park features a paved path that hugs the banks of Leverett Pond and Ward's Pond in Jamaica Plain.
