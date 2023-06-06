Maintaining its trend for revolution and transformation, Boston is still one of the most forward-thinking and barrier-breaking destinations in the US.

It might be an expensive place to visit, but follow these tips and you could be doing some of Beantown's top activities without spending a dime at all. Here’s the scoop on the best things to do in Boston for free.

1. Visit historic Faneuil Hall

Take a look around the Great Hall and listen to a ranger talk about historic Faneuil Hall and its role as a market and meeting place. To continue the tour of Boston's historic marketplaces and load up for lunch, head to Quincy Market to take your pick from dozens of food stalls.

Planning tip: The Great Hall is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

2. Walk around Boston Common

Take a stroll in Boston Common, the oldest park in the US. In summer, you can picnic or catch a free Shakespeare performance. In winter, there are Christmas festivities, sledding down Flagstaff Hill and ice skaters on Frog Pond.

Planning tip: Admission charges for skaters on Frog Pond are based on height. It costs $8 if you have your own skates, but is free for those under 58 inches tall.

Admire the architecture of Boston Public Library for free © Julien Hautcoeur / Shutterstock

3. Tour Boston Public Library

Boston Public Library was built as a "shrine of letters," but it's also a temple of art and architecture. Free guided tours depart from the main entrance, or you can pick up a brochure and guide yourself around the stunning, mural-painted halls. The BPL also hosts author talks, musical performances and other free events.

Planning tip: The guided tours schedule is subject to change so check online in advance. Tours last around an hour.

4. See politics in action at the Massachusetts State House

Visit the Massachusetts State House, the so-called "hub of the solar system" to learn about the state insect (the ladybug) and to pay your respects to the Sacred Cod that hangs in the House of Representatives chambers.

Planning tip: Materials for self-guided tours can be collected from the second-floor information desk, but visitors wanting a free guided tour will need to book in advance by phone (617-727-3676).

Soak up Boston's rich history as you wander through the city streets © Jorge Salcedo / Shutterstock

5. Follow the Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail is the best introduction to Revolutionary War-era Boston. This 2.5-mile, red-brick path winds its way past 16 sites that earned this town its status as the Cradle of Liberty. The National Park Service has free audio tours and you can download a map. Many, but not all, of the sites along the trail are free to enter.

6. Climb up the Bunker Hill Monument

The landmark obelisk marks the site of the fateful battle in June 1775 that turned the tides of the Revolutionary War. Climb the 294 steps of the Bunker Hill Monument to the top for an impressive panorama of city, sea and sky. You’ll expend nothing but energy.

The Black Heritage Trail starts at the memorial to Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment © John Blanding / Getty Images

7. Get to know Boston's Black history along the Black Heritage Trail

On Beacon Hill, the 1.6-mile Black Heritage Trail explores the history of abolitionism and African American settlement in Boston. Download a map for a self-guided walking tour or take a tour led by a ranger from the National Parks Service.

Planning tip: Ranger-led tours take place in summer months and last around 90 minutes. Register for your free place in advance through Eventbrite.