Ramsey Canyon Preserve

Up to 15 species of hummingbird flit over the igneous outcrops of this beautiful Nature Conservancy–owned preserve, with especially heavy sightings from April to September. At lower altitudes an incredible diversity of wildlife stalks through Ramsey Canyon: coatis, cougars and javelinas all live here, as does the threatened Chiricahua leopard frog. For $10 you get access to both this and Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve.

There are just 27 parking spots at the visitor center, which is decked out with hummingbird feeders. A very easy 0.7-mile nature-loop trail leaves from here, as do docent-guided walks on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9am, March through October. The reserve is about 11 miles (25 minutes' drive) south of Sierra Vista, off Hwy 92. Drive all the way to the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd, bearing left onto the driveway at the final cul-de-sac.