This two-story museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution, and it shows. Located in the 1897 former headquarters of the Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Company, it does an excellent job tracing the town's past, the changing face of mining and the many uses of copper. You even get to 'drive' a shovel with a dipper larger than most living rooms.

There's a second visitor center attached to the museum, also open 10am to 4pm, but closed for lunch from noon to 1pm.