San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area

Some 350 bird species (many endangered), more than 80 mammal species and more than 40 species of reptiles and amphibians have been recorded along the 40-mile stretch of the San Pedro River within this 89-sq-mile conservation area. This vital riparian ecosystem has also become a corridor for drug smuggling from Mexico – suspicious activity should be reported.

The visitor center, in the 1930s San Pedro House, is 6 miles east of Sierra Vista on Hwy 90. From here you can access several hiking trails.