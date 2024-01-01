Pick up your free copy of the Tombstone Epitaph, reporting on the infamous shoot-out, at the historic newspaper office, now a museum showing how the paper was produced in the 1880s. And the name Epitaph? According to the newspaper's first editor, every Tombstone should have one.
Tombstone Epitaph Museum
Southern Arizona
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.66 MILES
This wonderland of spires, shields, pipes, columns, soda straws and other ethereal formations has been five million years in the making, but miraculously…
23.21 MILES
Up to 15 species of hummingbird flit over the igneous outcrops of this beautiful Nature Conservancy–owned preserve, with especially heavy sightings from…
0.11 MILES
Site of the famous gunfight on October 26, 1881, the OK Corral is the heart of both historic and touristic Tombstone. It has models of the gunfighters and…
7.23 MILES
It's the silence that grabs you in Fairbank, 10 miles west of Tombstone. Established in 1881 to serve the New Mexico & Arizona Railroad, Fairbank was a…
0.08 MILES
In the 1880s the Bird Cage was a one-stop sin-o-rama. Besides holding onstage shows, it was a saloon, dance hall, gambling parlor and a home for …
0.56 MILES
For a list of the graves – and causes of death – of those buried here, buy the brochure at the entrance. The graves of Billy Clanton and Tom and Frank…
San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area
11.93 MILES
Some 350 bird species (many endangered), more than 80 mammal species and more than 40 species of reptiles and amphibians have been recorded along the 40…
Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park
0.2 MILES
Tombstone's history isn't limited to the shoot-out at the OK Corral, and exhibits at this informative museum spotlight various aspects of the town's…
Nearby Southern Arizona attractions
