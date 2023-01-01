Boothill Graveyard

For a list of the graves – and causes of death – of those buried here, buy the brochure at the entrance. The graves of Billy Clanton and Tom and Frank McLaury, all killed at the shoot-out at the OK Corral, are in Row 2. Some headstones are twistedly poetic: the oft-quoted epitaph for Lester Moore, a Wells Fargo agent, may be the most famous: 'Here lies Lester Moore, Four slugs from a .44, No Les, no More.'

The entrance is via the gift shop, and a list of specific graves, with location and short bios, is also available online.