Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

Tombstone's history isn't limited to the shoot-out at the OK Corral, and exhibits at this informative museum spotlight various aspects of the town's colorful past. On the 1st floor, check out town founder Ed Schieffelin's .44 caliber Henry and the local doctor's old-timey bullet-removal kit. Upstairs, you can read about some of the town's most interesting former residents. Seven men were hanged in the courthouse courtyard, and today a couple of nooses dangle ominously from the recreated gallows.