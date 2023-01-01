Site of the famous gunfight on October 26, 1881, the OK Corral is the heart of both historic and touristic Tombstone. It has models of the gunfighters and other exhibits, including CS Fly's early photography studio and a re-created 'crib,' the kind of room where local prostitutes would service up to 80 guys daily for as little as 25¢ each. Fights are reenacted at 2pm, with additional shows at 11am, noon and 3:30pm on busy days.

Tickets are also good for next door at the kitschy Tombstone Historama, a 25-minute presentation of the town's history, using animated figures, movies and narration (by Vincent Price).