Fairbank Historic Site

It's the silence that grabs you in Fairbank, 10 miles west of Tombstone. Established in 1881 to serve the New Mexico & Arizona Railroad, Fairbank was a transportation hub for nearby mining towns. The last residents left in the 1970s. There's a visitor center/museum in the restored 1920s schoolhouse (open 9:30am to 4:30pm Friday to Sunday). If it's closed, look for a walking-tour brochure in the kiosk, then loop past houses, a stable and an 1882 mercantile building.