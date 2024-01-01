Rose Tree Museum

Southern Arizona

LoginSave

Every spring the world's largest rosebush – planted in 1885 – puts on an intoxicating show in the courtyard of this museum, a beautifully restored Victorian home still owned by the Robertson-Macia family. The inside is brimming with family and town memorabilia, including a 1960 photograph showing the matriarch with Robert Geronimo, son of the Apache chief.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kartchner Caverns State Park

    Kartchner Caverns State Park

    18.61 MILES

    This wonderland of spires, shields, pipes, columns, soda straws and other ethereal formations has been five million years in the making, but miraculously…

  • Ramsey Canyon Preserve

    Ramsey Canyon Preserve

    23.11 MILES

    Up to 15 species of hummingbird flit over the igneous outcrops of this beautiful Nature Conservancy–owned preserve, with especially heavy sightings from…

  • OK Corral

    OK Corral

    0.08 MILES

    Site of the famous gunfight on October 26, 1881, the OK Corral is the heart of both historic and touristic Tombstone. It has models of the gunfighters and…

  • Fairbank Historic Site

    Fairbank Historic Site

    7.15 MILES

    It's the silence that grabs you in Fairbank, 10 miles west of Tombstone. Established in 1881 to serve the New Mexico & Arizona Railroad, Fairbank was a…

  • Bird Cage Theater

    Bird Cage Theater

    0.11 MILES

    In the 1880s the Bird Cage was a one-stop sin-o-rama. Besides holding onstage shows, it was a saloon, dance hall, gambling parlor and a home for …

  • Boothill Graveyard

    Boothill Graveyard

    0.59 MILES

    For a list of the graves – and causes of death – of those buried here, buy the brochure at the entrance. The graves of Billy Clanton and Tom and Frank…

  • Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

    Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

    0.1 MILES

    Tombstone's history isn't limited to the shoot-out at the OK Corral, and exhibits at this informative museum spotlight various aspects of the town's…

View more attractions

Nearby Southern Arizona attractions

1. OK Corral

0.08 MILES

Site of the famous gunfight on October 26, 1881, the OK Corral is the heart of both historic and touristic Tombstone. It has models of the gunfighters and…

3. Bird Cage Theater

0.11 MILES

In the 1880s the Bird Cage was a one-stop sin-o-rama. Besides holding onstage shows, it was a saloon, dance hall, gambling parlor and a home for …

4. Tombstone Epitaph Museum

0.11 MILES

Pick up your free copy of the Tombstone Epitaph, reporting on the infamous shoot-out, at the historic newspaper office, now a museum showing how the paper…

5. Boothill Graveyard

0.59 MILES

For a list of the graves – and causes of death – of those buried here, buy the brochure at the entrance. The graves of Billy Clanton and Tom and Frank…

6. Fairbank Historic Site

7.15 MILES

It's the silence that grabs you in Fairbank, 10 miles west of Tombstone. Established in 1881 to serve the New Mexico & Arizona Railroad, Fairbank was a…

8. Kartchner Caverns State Park

18.61 MILES

This wonderland of spires, shields, pipes, columns, soda straws and other ethereal formations has been five million years in the making, but miraculously…