Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve

A few gentle trails meander through this enchanting riparian willow forest, beloved by birders. Managed by the Nature Conservancy, it shelters seven distinct vegetative ecosystems, four endangered species of native fish and more than 300 species of birds, including rarities from Mexico. For bird-watchers, the peak migratory seasons are April and May, and late August through September. A one-mile trail connects the preserve with the Paton Center for Hummingbirds.

Reach the preserve by going northwest on N 4th Ave in Patagonia, then south on Pennsylvania Ave, driving across a small creek and continuing for another 1.5 miles.