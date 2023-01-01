Patagonia Lake State Park

Southern Arizona

A brilliant blue blip dolloped into the mountains, 2.5-mile-long Patagonia Lake was formed by the damming of Sonoita Creek. About 7 miles southwest of Patagonia, the lake is open year-round. The air is cooler here at 3750ft above sea level and buffeted by lake and mountain breezes, making this a good spot for camping, picnicking, walking, bird-watching, fishing, boating and swimming. The park's campground makes a fine base for exploring the region.

Trout, bass, catfish and other species can be caught in the lake (fishing license required), and boats can be rented from the marina.

