Tubac Presidio State Historic Park & Museum

The Presidio was the staging point for de Anza's expedition to California in the 1770s, and today marks the trailhead for a 4.5-mile section of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail linking the park and Tumacácori National Historical Park. The foundation of the fort is all that's left at this state park, within walking distance of Tubac's shops and galleries. The attached museum has interesting exhibits, including Arizona's oldest newspaper-printing press, from 1859.