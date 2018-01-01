Welcome to Sitka
The bonus for visitors is that Sitka mixes wonderfully preserved history with outstanding natural beauty. Looming on the horizon, across Sitka Sound, is impressive Mt Edgecumbe, an extinct volcano with a graceful cone similar to Japan’s Mt Fuji. Closer in, myriad small, forested islands turn into beautiful ragged silhouettes at sunset, competing for attention with the snowcapped mountains and sharp granite peaks flanking Sitka to the east. And in town picturesque remnants of Sitka’s Russian heritage are tucked around every corner. It’s like Skagway but with less tourists.
Top experiences in Sitka
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Sitka activities
Sitka Sightseeing Tour including Fortress of the Bear and Totem Poles
After meeting your small group tour at the cruise ship dock, you’ll board a comfortable 14-passenger van and head over O’Connell Bridge. Get a great view of Sitka, situated on the edge of Baranof Island at the end of Alaska’s famous Inside Passage. The bridge connects to Japonski Island where you’ll hear about Sitka’s role in World War II. Then continue to the oldest national park in Alaska: Sitka National Historical Park. You'll be amazed as you stroll among the stunning Tlingit and Haida totem poles amidst hemlock and spruce trees on the scenic coastal trail. After, join your guide on a beautiful walk overlooking the Indian River. In the middle of the season, witness salmon spawning while your knowledgeable guide teaches you about the amazing life cycle of the salmon.After your guided walk along the Indian River, you’ll head south along Silver Bay to arrive at Fortress of the Bear, North America’s biggest bear habitat. The habitat is designed to be a natural setting for orphaned bear cubs. You’ll be able to observe the brown bears from as close as 25 feet (8m), getting a great view of the play and habits of these magnificent animals. Experienced staff can answer any questions that you may have about the bears and their rehabilitation. Along the tour, your guide will point out many historical treasures like the Sitka Pioneer Home, Sheldon Jackson Museum, St Michael’s Cathedral, and the Sitka Sound Science Center. Keep an eye out for wildlife throughout your journey, and have your camera handy! After a 2-hour tour of Sitka’s fascinating wildlife and historical highlights, you will end your tour back at the cruise ship dock in Sitka.
Sitka Shore Excursion: City Sightseeing Tour including Fortress of the Bear and Totem Poles
You’ll start your tour at the cruise ship dock where a comfortable 14-passenger van will meet you. Climb on board and head over O’Connell Bridge for a great view of Sitka around you, perched on the edge of Baranof Island, one of the last stops of Alaska’s Inside Passage. Then cross the bridge to Japonski Island where you’ll learn about Sitka’s contribution in World War II. Next you’ll continue to Sitka National Historical Park, the oldest National Park in Alaska. Be amazed by Tlingit and Haida totem poles that stand amid towering spruce and hemlock trees along the park’s scenic coastal trail. After, join your guide on a beautiful walk overlooking the Indian River. In the middle of the season, witness salmon spawning while your knowledgeable guide teaches you about the amazing life cycle of the salmon.After taking in the totem poles, you’ll travel south on a beautiful road along Silver Bay to reach the Fortress of the Bear, the largest bear habitat in North America. The three-quarter acre habitat houses orphaned bear cubs in a naturalized setting. You’ll have the opportunity to get within 25 feet (8m) of the brown bears to watch them, then meet the experienced staff who work with the bears. Other sights that you will see along the way include the Alaska Pioneer Home, St. Michael’s Cathedral, Sheldon Jackson Museum, and the Sitka Sound Science Center.After a 2-hour tour of Sitka’s rich wildlife and historical sites, you will be returned to the dock in Sitka at the end of your tour. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Sitka Cruise Ship Dock for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Sitka Super Saver: Whale-Watching Cruise and City Sightseeing Tour
Meet your group in front of the 26-foot-long (8-meter) Glacier Bay catamaran for your whale-watching cruise. Once on board, take shelter in a warm, comfortable cabin with large windows, or head out to the spacious deck. Your expert captain, a Sitka local, will take you out to the best sites to spot humpback and gray whales as well as porpoises, sea otters, seals, and some of the nearly 300 bird species that live in the region. The captain will try to customize the tour to your interests, but weather and sea conditions do influence the itinerary for the trip. While wildlife sightings are never guaranteed, it’s likely you will witness spectacular creatures going about their daily lives. In the summer months, humpback and gray whales feast on a buffet of krill, fish and other shrimp-like critters before migrating to warmer climates in the fall. As your guide explains some of their feeding techniques, see if you can spot a thrashing fluke (tail) on the water’s surface. You might also see otters lounging in kelp, or hear seals barking. Return to land and jump in a comfortable 14-passenger van for a 2-hour land tour. Drive over the O’Connell Bridge for a fantastic view of Sitka before heading to Japonski Island, where you’ll hear about Sitka’s role in World War II.For more history, venture over to Sitka National Historical Park to admire the Tlingit and Haida totem poles amidst spruce and hemlock trees. From there, your guide takes you to another part of the park to an easy walking path that overlooks the Indian River. In the middle of the season, witness salmon spawning while your knowledgeable guide teaches you about the amazing life cycle of the salmon.After your brisk walk, leave the park and drive south on a scenic road along Silver Bay. Your trip concludes at Fortress of the Bear, the largest bear reserve in North America. The habitat takes in orphaned bear cubs, and you can observe them from some 25 feet (8m) away. Throughout your visit, you can chat with the knowledgeable staff who take care of the bears.Once your 4-hour combo tour is over, you are transported back to your starting point.
Sitka Shore Excursion: Sea Kayaking Adventure
While in port in Sitka, embark on an exciting kayak tour in Sitka, sure to be a memorable adventure! Meet your group dockside at the Sitka cruise port and prepare for your Alaskan experience. Suit up in quality rain gear and life jackets and climb aboard a fast, custom-built vessel for an exciting sightseeing tour on the Sitka Sound. Head to the floating base camp and listen as your captain points out native wildlife, including whales!Upon arrival, you’ll be instructed on how to use the two-person kayaks. These safe, stable and easy-to-maneuver crafts let you enjoy the beauty of the protected bays near Sitka. Follow your experienced guide while learning effective paddling techniques, and learn all about the surrounding marine life. Spend approximately 1.5 hours kayaking while taking in the magnificent scenery. Keep an eye out for colorful fish and other sea life, eagles, harbor seals, black-tailed deer or even brown bears! No prior kayaking experience is required and all ages are encouraged to participate on this tour. After kayaking, enjoy a hearty snack including clam chowder, crackers and hot apple cider. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Sitka port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Sitka Whale-Watching and Marine Life Tour
You’ll meet your boat tour at the Sitka cruise ship dock and board the 26-foot (8-m) Glacier Bay catamaran. The boat is designed for a smooth ride through southeast Alaska’s narrow island passages and bays. Hop on board and explore the warm, comfortable cabin with large windows and a spacious deck, both areas offer spectacular vantage points for observing wildlife. The captain takes only six people per tour in order to make the 2-hour trip as comfortable and informative as possible. Your captain will take you out to spot humpback whales, gray whales, porpoises, sea otters, sea lions, seals, and more than 280 species of birds that live in this wildlife rich area of the Pacific Ocean. Each tour is customized for the best wildlife viewing for the time of your visit. Sea and weather conditions will determine the itinerary for the day and the captain will try to customize the tour to your personal preferences. Glimpse whales feeding on herring, otters lounging in the kelp, sea lions barking, or possibly even a bear patrolling the beach. You’ll get lots of opportunities to experience the majestic beauty of Sitka and take great photos. After a 2-hour marine wildlife tour, you’ll be returned to the dock to end your tour.
Shorex: Sitka Land and Sea Tour
You’ll meet your tour at the 26-foot-long (8-meter) Glacier Bay Catamaran, a perfect vessel for navigating Sitka’s narrow passages and bays. Featuring a warm, comfortable cabin with large windows and a spacious deck, the boat is constructed specifically to ride smoothly in most conditions.Your expert local captain will take you out to the best sites to spot humpback and gray whales as well as porpoises, sea otters, seals, and some of the almost 300 bird species that live in the region. Weather and sea conditions will influence the itinerary for the trip and the captain will try to customize the tour to your interests. You might see otters lounging in kelp, whales feeding, seals barking, or perhaps even a bear wandering the beach; you’re sure to get lots of close-up experiences of the marine wildlife of Sitka.When you return to land, you’ll board a comfortable 14-passenger van for a 2-hour land tour. Head over O’Connell Bridge for a fantastic view of Sitka, then cross the bridge to Japonski Island where you’ll hear about Sitka’s role in World War II.Then head to Sitka National Historical Park and marvel at the Tlingit and Haida totem poles that stud a trail surrounded by spruce and hemlock trees. After, join your guide on a beautiful walk overlooking the Indian River. In the middle of the season, witness salmon spawning while your knowledgeable guide teaches you about the amazing life cycle of the salmon.After taking in the sights at the park, you’ll drive south on a scenic road skirting Silver Bay to arrive at Fortress of the Bear, the largest bear reserve in North America. The 1.5-acre habitat takes in orphaned bear cubs to live in a naturalized setting. You’ll be able to get within 25 feet (8m) of the magnificent brown bears to watch them at play, then meet the knowledgeable staff who take care of the bears.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Sitka Cruise Ship Dock for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.