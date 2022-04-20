A 150km arc of villages and farms, the Liwa Oasis hugs the edge of the Rub Al Khali (Empty Quarter) desert – an endless landscape of undulating sand dunes shimmering in shades of gold, apricot and pink.

This is the Arabia described by British explorer Sir Wilfred Thesiger, but it’s also the birthplace of the Al Maktoum and Al Nahyan families, now the rulers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. Once you visit, you’ll understand why the Liwa Oasis has a special place in the hearts of nationals, who come here to get back to their roots, relax and just take in the arid splendour of this glorious landscape.

The commercial heart of the oasis is Mezairaa, with activity centred on the junction of Hwy E43 from Madinat Zayed and Hwy E90, the main road through the oasis. Here you’ll find a gas station, an ATM, a supermarket and a hospital.