The Yanivske Cemetery, northwest of the city centre, has a large Jewish section accessible from vul Yeroshenka (a side street off vul Tarasa Shevchenka).
Nearby Lviv attractions
0.78 MILES
Revamped in 2017, the museum belonging to Lviv's brewery is an impressive, modern experience, a world away for the rickety post-Soviet repositories of the…
2. Janowska Concentration Camp
0.88 MILES
Around a kilometre's walk west of the Yanivske cemetery are a plaque and a billboard marking the spot of the Janowska concentration camp, now a prison.
3. Beis Aharon V’Yisrael Synagogue
0.94 MILES
Lviv’s only functioning synagogue is the attractive Beis Aharon V’Yisrael Synagogue, built in 1924.
0.94 MILES
In the outer district, you’ll find the Jewish Hospital one of Lviv’s architectural highlights. From afar this Moorish, dome-topped building looks like a…
1.06 MILES
On the way between the city centre and the train station stands the historic and sacred centre of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, which was handed…
1.17 MILES
About 500m north of the Theatre of Opera and Ballet on pr Chornovola is the Holocaust memorial, a vaguely cubist statue of a tormented figure looking…
1.35 MILES
Darkly mysterious and wonderfully aromatic, this is possibly Lviv's finest church away from the tourist action. It dates back to at least 1292 and is now…
1.4 MILES
Residing in one of Lviv's grandest 19th-century palaces, this sometimes confusing museum (too many doors, ticket rippers, sections, prescribed routes) has…