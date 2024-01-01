Yanivske Cemetery

Lviv

The Yanivske Cemetery, northwest of the city centre, has a large Jewish section accessible from vul Yeroshenka (a side street off vul Tarasa Shevchenka).

Nearby Lviv attractions

1. Lvivarnya

0.78 MILES

Revamped in 2017, the museum belonging to Lviv's brewery is an impressive, modern experience, a world away for the rickety post-Soviet repositories of the…

2. Janowska Concentration Camp

0.88 MILES

Around a kilometre's walk west of the Yanivske cemetery are a plaque and a billboard marking the spot of the Janowska concentration camp, now a prison.

4. Jewish Hospital

0.94 MILES

In the outer district, you’ll find the Jewish Hospital one of Lviv’s architectural highlights. From afar this Moorish, dome-topped building looks like a…

5. St George's Cathedral

1.06 MILES

On the way between the city centre and the train station stands the historic and sacred centre of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, which was handed…

6. Holocaust Memorial

1.17 MILES

About 500m north of the Theatre of Opera and Ballet on pr Chornovola is the Holocaust memorial, a vaguely cubist statue of a tormented figure looking…

7. St Nicholas Church

1.35 MILES

Darkly mysterious and wonderfully aromatic, this is possibly Lviv's finest church away from the tourist action. It dates back to at least 1292 and is now…

8. National Museum

1.4 MILES

Residing in one of Lviv's grandest 19th-century palaces, this sometimes confusing museum (too many doors, ticket rippers, sections, prescribed routes) has…