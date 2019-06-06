National Museum

Residing in one of Lviv's grandest 19th-century palaces, this sometimes confusing museum (too many doors, ticket rippers, sections, prescribed routes) has one of the Slavic world's best collection of religious icons, most hailing from western Ukraine and eastern Poland. The earliest examples date from the 12th century and the famous Volyn School is well represented. A separate section deals with Ukrainian art of the 18th to 20th centuries including a few works by Taras Shevchenko, whose death mask can also be found here.