Only reconsecrated in 2011, Lviv's impressive Jesuit church (full name – Garrison Church of Sts Peter and Paul) was used as a book repository during the Soviet years. It was the first baroque building in the city centre, erected in the early 17th century by Jesuit Italian architect Jacomo Briani. The faded baroque interior, illuminated by shafts of dust-speckled light, is busy these days as this is a military church.