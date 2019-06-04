Prospekt Svobody

In summer the broad pavement in the middle of this wide prospekt is the town's main hang-out and a hub of Lviv life, where homegrown tourists pose for photos in front of the Shevchenko statue. Locals promenade along the strip of park, kids scoot around in rented electric cars, beggars politely hassle people sitting on the many park benches and wedding parties mill around barking photo instructions. It's also the venue for an endless (apparently men-only) chess competition.

At the northern end of the boulevard is the 1897–1900 Solomiya Krushelnytska Lviv Theatre of Opera and Ballet. At the southern end a statue of Adam Michiewicz, the Polish poet, stands in pl Mitskevycha.