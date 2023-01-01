Lviv History Museum – Rynok 24

This branch of the Lviv History Museum expounds on the city's very early days starting with early cultures that inhabited Galicia and ending with the arrival of printing in the city in the 16th century.

Highlights include 2nd-century glass from the Carpathian Kurhan culture (proof the region had contact with the Romans), Scythian gold and weapons, a panorama of late 18th-century Lviv, a section on Khmelnytsky and the Cossacks, plus copies of Apostle (the first book printed in Ukraine (in Lviv)) and the Ostroh Bible (the first translation of the holy book into Ukrainian).