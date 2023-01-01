Lviv History Museum – Black House

Occupying the conspicuous Black House with its seemingly sooty facade, this is possibly the least interesting of the four pl Rynok branches of Lviv's history museum, unless you are particularly fired up about local coats of arms or the Ukrainian diaspora. The museum's third section looks at western Ukraine's turbulent and rather murderous 20th century, a small Soviet nostalgia section (old TVs, propaganda posters) providing light relief from Ukraine's bloody wars, resistance movements and the Holocaust.

The last room examines Ukrainians in the Soviet Union's death camps and the Orange and Maydan revolutions.